Ripley Waterfowl Conservancy, in Litchfield, selects new executive director

LITCHFIELD — The Ripley Waterfowl Conservancy Board of Directors announces the appointment of Gavin R. Berger to serve as the organization’s executive director after a thorough search.
“The Board is excited to welcome Gavin, who brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in leading premier organizations in developing innovative strategies for growth.” said Rosemary Ripley, board chairperson.
Gavin comes to the Conservancy from Berklee NYC, part of Berklee College of Music, where he was the Director of Advancement. Previously he worked at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts and ran his own internationally recognized consulting practice, according to an email from the Conservancy.
Berger will be responsible for leading the continued development of Ripley; including fundraising, new program creation, marketing, and community engagement. Gavin has more than 20 years of experience in the field of business development, human resources, and strategic planning. “I am delighted to join Ripley, a rara avis in the northeast and the country, and look forward to increasing its capacity and public awareness of its important work,” said Berger.
Ripley is an international nonprofit organization that conserves rare and endangered waterfowl from around the world and is engaged in education, research and conservation. The Conservancy is located at 55 Duck Pond Road, Litchfield. For more information visit www.ripleyconservancy.org.