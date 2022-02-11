LITCHFIELD — Connecticut is home to 10 major rivers and countless streams, each with a unique contribution to the state’s ecosystem and the health of Long Island Sound.
The Rivers Alliance of Connecticut, based on West Street in Litchfield, is a steward of those rivers and streams, whose members and volunteers strive to protect these important bodies of water. Leading this nonprofit is Alicea Charamut, who became executive director in 2019.
For Charamut, one of the most important parts of her job is raising awareness, with programs and training for local land use officials in Connecticut’s 169 towns.
“We’re one of the few nonprofits that’s focused solely on water,” she said. “We’re involved with state and local policies, local water issues, and the state’s decisions on land use, and that’s for protection. On the local level, there are 170 inland wetlands and watercourses commissions, and water protection really starts with them.”
This year, the alliance is starting an initiative to further protect buffer areas around rivers and streams with an expanded training program for local members of land use commissions. Buffers, or the band of protective vegetation next to a river or stream, protect riverbanks and the water itself from harmful materials flowing across the land after rain or snowfall, including eroded soil, pollutants in runoff water from parking lots, roads, lawns, kennels, gardens, factories, stables, farms and other paved or clear-cut areas.
Roots from trees in the buffer zone hold the riverbank in place, stabilize the soil and absorb some of the water and contaminants. Plants slow the flow of polluted runoff, allowing the water to seep into the ground where it is filtered and cleaned; plants and leaves catch eroded soil before it reaches the waterway.
Protecting the state’s waterways is becoming more of a challenge, Charamut said, because of climate change, as well as threatened habitats, caused by development of all kinds.
“Our clean, cold waters, usually headwater streams ...we’re losing them really quickly,” she said. “Some of the loss is from climate change, and other reasons are based on our land development process. We’re losing habitats at a much faster rate, from development and other types of land use, and from water pollution.”
Headwater streams, according to the EPA, are the smallest parts of river and stream networks, but make up the majority of river miles. They are the part of rivers furthest from a river’s endpoint or meeting with another stream.
“Many headwater streams have been lost or altered due to human activities such as urbanization and agriculture, and this can impact species and water quality downstream,” according to the EPA.
“In the Northwest Corner, there are a quite a few streams that are protected, but wetlands, swamps ... those are also in trouble,” Charamut said. “So beyond those streams, the alliance is about protecting our natural environment.”
Charamut, who comes to work daily with her very friendly golden retriever, Lizzie, has always enjoyed the outdoors and the many activities available to the citizens of Connecticut.
“My father is a fly angler, and he planted the conservation ethic in me from childhood,” she said. “We always fished and hiked and camped, and really connected with the environment. So I’ve always been very aware of the importance of water quality.”
With a degree in biology, Charamut worked in the biotechnology sector for a number of years before taking time off to have her children.
“I was home with my kids for 10 years, and I started getting involved locally as a volunteer,” she said. “I worked with Trout Unlimited and volunteered as an advocate. When I was ready to return to work, there was an opening at the Connecticut River Conservancy. I wanted to work outdoors.”
She was the River Steward for the Connecticut River Conservancy, running a water chestnut program (removing the invasive plant found in waterways), a river herring program, and general programs on river health and preservation. According to the DEEP, Alewife and blueback herring, collectively termed river herring, are declining. While the reasons are not fully understood, the DEEP believes it is mostly due to river herring being overwhelmed by increasingly abundant striped bass. Healthy river herring populations are needed to provide food for many species, the DEEP said.
Charamut was hired by the Rivers Alliance after the retirement of longtime executive director Margaret Miner.
“Margaret is an amazingly knowledgeable person, and she has stayed involved,” Charamut said. “I talk to her several times a week.”
One of the impacts of climate change, Charamut said, is a cycle of drought and flooding that depletes soil along waterways. Erosion control is another way to protect streams and rivers.
“We’ve had heavy drought in Connecticut, in 2016-17, and again in 2020. We had hot, dry summers, followed by heavy rain and flooding, and more drought,” she said. “That causes things like algae blooms ... Ultimately, everything that happens to our rivers and streams goes into Long Island Sound. It’s has a cumulative affect.”
To protect its water sources, the DEEP has regulations and practices in place to mitigate erosion and and habitat loss. But much of responsibility rests in the hands of land use boards.
“So it starts locally,” Charamut said. “The land use board’s work is extremely important, within the confines of state law. Unfortunately, the training commissions usually get from the state hasn’t been available lately. That’s why we’re launching this education effort with local board members, giving them interactive education, virtual workshops with books, and reading the regulations and creating scenarios to solve. The better land use boards understand the law and their responsibilities, the better for the environment.”
When an application comes before a land use board, particularly those overseeing inland wetlands and watercourses, everyone should be trained to recognize what needs to be protected. Charamut said she’s heard that Connecticut is heading for a development boom with affordable housing and large scale solar projects, which is a big concern.
“Affordable housing and solar — we need both,” Charamut said. “We need solar to meet clean energy goals to combat climate change. But not at the cost of our natural resources. We need a better planning process for solar, and better siting for affordable housing.”
To learn more about the Rivers Alliance, visit www.riversalliance.org, or find them on Facebook.