Road work in north Torrington brings traffic delays

TORRINGTON — Motorists can expect traffic delays in the north end of the city this week as the second phase of road work has begun, the Engineering Departmetnt announced Thursday.
Phase 2 of the “City North Reconstruction” includes work in the following north end neighborhoods (see accompanying reference map):
- Margerie Street
- Benham Street from Margerie to Calhoun Street
- Lorenzo Street from Margerie to Calhoun Street
- Eastwood Road from Margerie to Alice Street
- Alice Street
- Lois Street (sidewalk only)
The proposed improvements will include new asphalt paving, concrete curbing, asphalt sidewalks, driveway aprons, catch basins, tops, and associated work, the announcement said.
Daily traffic delays are expected due to one-way alternating traffic and daily road closures allowing local traffic only. Pass through traffic is advised to avoid these roads and use alternate routes.
Residents and visitors to these neighborhoods are advised not to park any vehicles on these roads during construction. Vehicles in the way of construction will be towed at the owner’s expense.
For more information, contact the Engineering Department at 860-489-2234 or visit the department’s website, torringtonct.org/engineering-department.
2021 road construction projects:
• Alice Street
• Benham Street
• Brightwood Avenue
• Calhoun Street
• Dawes Avenue (Sidewalk only)
• Eastwood Road
• Lois Street (Sidewalk only)
• Lorenzo Street
• Margerie Street
• Northridge Avenue (sidewalk only)
• Pythian Avenue