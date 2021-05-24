Robotics And Beyond offers summer camps in New Milford

NEW MILFORD — Robotics And Beyond (RAB) is accepting registrations for its 18th year of summer programs in STEM and design.
These camps provide introductory and advanced levels of many topics in science, engineering, technology and design. The topics are ideal for students ranging from elementary school to high school and early college, including individuals with special learning needs. Morning and full day camps are planned at New Milford High School starting July 12.
Four new topics will be offered at The Silo in New Milford at camp options beginning June 28. In this first year of collaboration with The Silo, topics will be offered in advanced robotics, advanced drone technology, and digital music composition. A half and full-day camp will also be held at The Silo just for students with different learning and social needs.
All camps have COVID precautions built around small pods of campers and minimal interaction among all camp attendees. The camp will follow state and CDC protocols and include a contact tracing plan.
RAB invites local and regional companies to be financial sponsors for topics and to communicate the program information to employees.
For details on all currently scheduled camps, visit roboticsandbeyond.org. Questions about camps or sponsorships may be addressed to camp@roboticsandbeyond.org or by calling 860-717-4319. The camp has a studio and office at 46 Bridge Street.