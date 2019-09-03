Roger ‘Dodgie’ Doyle, longtime Litchfield constable, dies

LITCHFIELD — Police Cpl. Roger “Dodgie” Doyle, the longtime town police department staple known for his personal style, has died, according to his family.
Doyle, who retired from the department in 2012, was credited during his 46 years in local law enforcement with making his hometown a better and safer place, published reports said.
Doyle started his career by aiding the Connecticut State Police at Troop L as a constable in 1966. He later became part of his hometown police department, managed by Troop L, as a local who cared about residents including teens who may have ventured outside of the law. Many later thanked him as adults, he said in 2012.
“It’s the little things,” that he’ll miss about the department and the town, he said when he retired. “There are so many nice people I’ve met on this job,” he told the Register Citizen. “Everyone was good to work for and I can’t thank the troopers, administrators, town employees, dispatchers and the community enough.”
In 1975, he received recognition from the Connecticut Safety Commission for attempting to rescue a girl from a burning building, reports said. He suffered smoke inhalation during the attempt. He also was credited with interrupting two burglaries in progress and with reporting a suspicious car during his time as a constable that turned out to be connected to the theft of guns in Washington, reports said.
He was also instrumental in tracking down two men who escaped from the Litchfield jail — by finding them in his neighbor’s barn.
“For 46 years I’ve been coming in here and helping people,” Doyle said of his retirement. “I’m going to miss it in general, but I like helping people. That’s what I’m going to miss.”
His children posted the news of his death late Sunday evening on Facebook. Doyle was “a 46-year public servant of Litchfield, Connecticut and an amazing father, words can not described the loss,” his son Nick said in the post.
First Selectman Leo Paul will remember Doyle very fondly. “I worked with him for quite some time ... I considered him a close friend,” he said.
Regarding Doyle’s influence on his home town, Paul said his reach was long. “He touched more people in Litchifeld than we can even imagine,” he said. “In fact, I don’t know anyone in Litchfield who doesn’t have a Dodgie story. His influence was unimaginable ... people cherished him, admired him ... everyone had good things to say about him. We’re going to miss him, and our prayers are with him and his family.”
The family is working on arrangements, with services taking place possibly on Saturday.
Torrington attorney Audrey Blondin, who is a former member of the Litchfield Board of Selectmen and worked with Doyle in the late 1990s and early 2000s, said, “Dodgie was synonymous with Litchfield.
“He knew everyone and everything about the town, and would give you the shirt off his back if need be,” she said. “He was an invaluable resource to me when I was a selectman, and there wasn't a question about anyone or anything relating to the Town of Litchfield that he didn't know the answer to.”
Blondin also said Doyle was a great mentor and friend to Litchfield’s youth. “He went out of his way to provide guidance and support as needed,” she said. Everyone in town looked up to him and he was always there when you needed him. He was also very accessible and approachable and was a great friend and leader to so many in town. He can never be replaced .. all my deepest sympathy goes out to Sue and his family.”
Hundreds of local residents have sent their condolences, including many who said he was the community’s biggest cheerleader. “Your dad was a great man,” one man said. “He’s helped us all one time or another for sure.”
One woman called him the heart of the community, and another resident said he was an icon in Litchfield.