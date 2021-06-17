Roxbury church holding juried art show

ROXBURY - The Roxbury Congregational Church will be holding their 16th annual “Art at the Meetinghouse,” a juried art show from June 18-20.
The show includes over 100 works of art from artists throughout the region. Works include watercolor, acrylic, oil, pastels, printmaking, mixed media, fine craft, sculpture and graphics.
There will be numerous awards presented on Friday at 7 p.m. during the opening reception at the church. The Best in Show award is a $1,500 cash award.
The show will be open from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday the 18th; from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the 19th and concludes Sunday the 20th from noon to 4 p.m.
For additional information, call Charles Meade at 860-355-1584 or visit the church website www.roxburychurch.org. All works are for sale. Proceeds support the mission activities of the church.
This year, through special corporate underwriting, 100 percent of all Friday evening sales up to $10,000 will benefit the charity Simply Smiles (simplysmiles.org).
Some artwork will be available for purchase online at https://roxburychurch.square.site
Corporate sponsors of the show include: Roxbury Station Wine & Spirits, Union Savings Bank, Dumas & Co. CPAs, and Raymond James Financial – Bethel Office.
The Church is at 24 Church St., Rt 317 in Roxbury Center.