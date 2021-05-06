Roxbury Congregational Church to hold rummage/bake sale

ROXBURY — The Roxbury Congregational Church’s Rummage/Bake Sale will take place on Saturday, June 5, from 9 a.m.to 2 p.m.
The sale, which will be held at the church at 24 Church Street (Route 317) rain or shine, offers gently used clothing, household items, some small furniture and more. It also offers baked goods. Coffee will be free all day. At 1:30 p.m., there will be a $5 bag sale — everything that can fit into a bag will cost $5.
Proceeds support the church’s mission in the community, both near and far. Masks and social distancing will be required, and the number of folks inside at one time will be monitored.
Clothing donations must be either on hangars or folded in boxes. Clothing in garbage bags or plastic grocery bags will not be accepted. Donations will be accepted from May 31 through June 3.
For information, to make a donation, or to bake for the bake sale, call Sue Stauffacher at 860-354-1274 before 7 p.m.