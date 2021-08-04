ROXBURY — Heading the Roxbury Democratic Town Committee’s endorsed candidates for the Nov. 2 municipal election are Board of Finance member Patrick Roy for first selectman, and Kim Tester, vice chair of the Roxbury Zoning Commission, for selectwoman.
A slate of candidates was individually nominated and unanimously accepted, a Roxbury DTC announcement said, at a special meeting on Thursday evening, July 22, at Hurlburt Park Pavilion. The remainder of candidates are all incumbents.
A crowd shared exchanges before business was conducted and they heard the candidates speak.
Roy described himself as a neighbor rather than a politician, the announcement said. “I know this community. I know its people. I know its issues,” he said. Roy explained his initiatives which included maintaining the rural character of Roxbury, continuing to develop efficiency, transparency and vigilance regarding community safety. He spoke of the unique qualities of Roxbury, the appreciation of having a skilled team of town administrators, and of his hopes for Roxbury’s future. Roy currently serves on the board of directors for the Roxbury Land Trust and as chair of the Roxbury Land Trust Farm Committee. He also serves on the vestry of Christ Episcopal Church.
Tester, a longtime resident of Roxbury and a former teacher, expressed enthusiasm in expanding her involvement in Roxbury’s future, the announcement said. Her goals include an open and transparent dialogue with residents and town employees, as well as commissions and boards, stressing success is achieved through community involvement. Tester spoke of the practices of successful leadership and reliability, saying “Take the broad view, look at the details, and always follow through. If you aren’t able to follow through, then at least state why.” Tester formerly served on the Roxbury Planning Commission.