ROXBURY — Following social distancing guidelines, the Roxbury Land Trust will hold two virtual programs focusing on farms and meadows in June. To receive the link to each program, please email barbara@roxburylandtrust.org.
On Thursday, June 11 at 7 pm, Adrian Wagner will discuss the plans and progress of the Meadow Habitat Project at Gavel Family Farm Preserve. This beautiful meadow is a natural way for RLT to emphasize the importance of meadows, pollinators and habitat for birds and bees. Wagner will detail his experience helping revitalize the 6.5-acre meadow habitat. He assists with invasive plant identification as well as recommends native species to incorporate in the reseeding of the meadow. He will discuss the benefits for both humans and wildlife of having a sustainable meadow and which plants to add to or remove from your own yards.
On Thursday, June 18 at 7 pm, bird expert Morgan Evans will discuss creating bird and wildlife friendly meadow habitats in smaller spaces like a backyard. Evans recently created a quarter-acre native meadow on his own property and will share his experience. Evans is the former Center Manager at Audubon Bent of River Nature Center.
For more information, visit www.roxburylandtrust.org, email barbara@roxburylandtrust.org or call 860-350-4148.