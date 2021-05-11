ROXBURY — The Roxbury Land Trust is hosting a guided walk on Sunday, May 15, at 10 a.m. at the Baldwin Preserve in Roxbury. Join RLT Executive Director Ann Astarita for a 1.5-mile (two hour) walk to enjoy the flora and fauna of the preserve.
Acquired by RLT in 2001, the Baldwin Preserve is a 60-acre site featuring a grove of mature beech trees, a stand of Mountain Laurel (CT state’s flower) and several vernal pools. The trail hike covers moderate terrain with inclines throughout but moderately uphill on the walk back. Participants should wear layers and footwear for mixed conditions (some wet spots) and bring a water bottle and snack as needed for a brief stop at the former beaver lodge at the mid-point.
Due to COVID-19, participants are limited to 15 and must pre-register; walk-ins are not permitted. To register, email Barbara@roxburylandtrust.org. Meeting and parking information will be sent with confirmation. Leashed dogs are welcome.
For additional upcoming programs or more information, please visit our website www.roxburylandtrust.org or call 860-350-4148.