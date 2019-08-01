ROXBURY — The Connecticut Department of Agriculture recently awarded a Farmland Restoration Program grant to the Roxbury Land Trust. The grant will revitalize farmland at Good Hill Farm allowing it to increase food and fiber production on important farmland soils.
Land Trust Executive Director Ann Astarita commented, “The Roxbury Land Trust is pleased to be working with our local farmers and the CT Department of Agriculture to expand Roxbury’s working farmland and increase farm productivity.”
The Trust leases Good Hill Farm to the Maynard family of Ox Hollow Farm, a beef, pork and chicken farm that also raises vegetables, hay and animal feed. Land Trust Land & Property Manager James Curren will work with farm owners Mark and Stephanie Maynard restoring the pasture for the beef cattle herd.
The project involves brush hogging, hedgerow maintenance, stump and stone removal, drainage improvements, brush clearing, liming, seeding and the fencing. Workers will clear approximately 10 acres and install 3,100 feet of high tensile perimeter fencing. Three fields need restoration to remove invasive plants like bittersweet, Multiflora rose, and barberry. Weather permitting, work will begin in late July and finish by mid-August.
Roxbury Land Trust preserves 3,764 acres of farmland, woodlands, watercourses, wetlands and open space in Roxbury, Woodbury, New Milford and Bridgewater. The Roxbury Land Trust maintains 32 preserves with over 30 miles of hiking trails, three active farms, and offers a wide range of educational programs. Roxbury Land Trust will mark its 50th anniversary in 2020.
For more information, visit www.roxburylandtrust.org, email jcurren@roxburylandtrust.org or call 860-350-4148.