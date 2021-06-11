ROXBURY — The Minor Memorial Library, 23 South St. in Roxbury, will host the New Chordtet Band on June 26 at 3 p.m., on the library’s lawn. There will be a Pop-up bar for cocktails and drinks. Picnics are welcome, and lawn chairs and a blanket. This program is free.
Band member Peter McEachern (trombone) has toured and recorded with Blues legend Clarence “Gatemouth” Brown, worked and recorded with minimalist composer Lamonte Young and is featured on “Insomnia” with the Thomas Chapin Trio on Knitting Factory Works. McEachern’s newest project “Code 2” will be released on Steeplechase Records Aug. 15, and features Noah Preminger on sax along with Sarin and Pavone.
Joe Magnarelli (trumpet) is an improviser, composer and educator in jazz. For many years, he has been leading bands in clubs and concert halls all over the world. He is also a trumpet professor at Temple University in Philadelphia and the Julliard School in New York.
Dave Santoro (bass), is a full professor at the Berklee College of Music. He has appeared on over 50 jazz CD’s including six as leader or co-leader. He has played, toured and recorded with Red Rodney Quintet, Jerry Bergonzi, Mulgrew Miller, Joe Magnarelli and the Village Vanguard Orchestra, amongst many others.
Tom Melito (drums) has been a mainstay on the New York City jazz scene for many years. He plays on Jerry Bergonzi’s CD and is recording a series of educational jazz CDs for Windplayer magazine.
Larry Ham (piano) began his professional career in the Lionel Hampton Orchestra in the late ‘80’s. His recent New York appearances include Jazz at Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, Iridium, The Village Vanguard, Small’s, The Kitano Hotel and Harlem’s historic Lenox Lounge.
Call the library at 860-350-2181 or visit minormemoriallibrary.org for more information and directions.