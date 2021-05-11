Roxbury library to exhibit works by Bob Lenz

ROXBURY —Award-winning artist and teacher Bob Lenz will present his landscapes and still lifes, many of which he painted in Litchfield County, next month at Minor Memorial Library, 23 South Street. The public is invited to meet the artist at the opening reception at the library on Saturday, June 2, from 2 to 4 p.m.
This Return to Summer! art show and sale will continue during regular library hours through Saturday, July 17, except when the Community Room is in use for a library program.
After more than 30 years working in advertising, creating print ads and television commercials (including the award-winning campaign for “Miller Time”), Lenz has returned to drawing and painting, a library announcement said.
Galleries in New York City and the Morrison Gallery in Kent are among the many venues that have shown his work.
Minor Memorial Library is handicapped-accessible. For more information, call the library at 860-350-2181.