ROXBURY — The Minor Memorial Library in Roxbury will host bestselling author Ross King live online from London as he presents his latest book, “The Bookseller of Florence,” on Monday, May 17, at 4 p.m.
King’s new book tells the true story of Vespasiano da Bisticci, known in his lifetime as the “king of the world’s booksellers.” Vespasiano’s shop in Florence’s “Street of Booksellers” supplied popes, princes and three generations of the Medici with hundreds of manuscripts.
There is no charge for this program but registration is required by going online to minormemoriallibrary.org to receive the Zoom link.
King is the author of books on Italian, French and Canadian art and history. Among his books are “Brunelleschi’s Dome” (2000), “Michelangelo and the Pope’s Ceiling” (2002), “The Judgment of Paris” (Governor General’s Award, 2006) and “Leonardo and The Last Supper” (Governor General’s Award, 2012). He has also published two novels (”Domino” and “Ex-Libris”), a biography of Niccolo Machiavelli and a collection of da Vinci’s fables, jokes and riddles.
King, the co-author with Anja Grebe of “Florence: the Paintings & Frescoes,” 1250-1743 (2015), has lectured in many American museums, including at the Smithsonian, the Art Institute of Chicago, the Frick Collection and the National Gallery.
For more information, call the library at 860-350-2181 or visit its website.