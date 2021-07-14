ROXBURY – On July 24 at 10 a.m., the Roxbury Land Trust has invited landscape architect Karen Cowperthwaite to the River Road Preserve in Roxbury to give a talk on her newly created River Road Pollinator Garden. The event is free with advanced registration preferred. Space is limited to 15 people.
Cowperthwaite will discuss her plans for the garden — detailing layout design, plant selection, overall purpose of the garden, as well as the installation and maintenance process.
Attendees will learn tips and techniques that can be applied to their own pollinator projects, an announcement said.
More information about the Roxbury-Bridgewater Pollinator Pathway will be shared at the garden presentation. For more information or to register for the program, please call Barbara at the Roxbury Land Trust at 860-350-4148 or email barbara@roxburylandtrust.org.