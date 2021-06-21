Salisbury Bank employee promoted to vice president

SALISBURY — Town resident Kimberly Downey has been promoted to vice president, senior fiduciary officer, at Salisbury Bank.
Downey joined Salisbury Bank in 2005 and is based in the Bank’s Lakeville office, at 5 Bissell Street. She has served as the chairperson of the bank’s internal Trust Administration Committee since 2014, and earned her Certified Trust and Financial Advisor (CTFA) designation in 2013. She earned a Business Economics degree from SUNY-Cortland, and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Syracuse University.
She resides in Lakeville with her husband and their two sons, Tommy and Liam.