Salisbury Bank gets new vice president

SALISBURY — Salisbury Bank has promoted Aidan Gilligan to vice president, commercial loan officer.
Gilligan started with the bank in February 2018, and has been working as a commercial lender covering the bank’s Berkshire County market. His positive attitude, professionalism, customer service, and insatiable desire to learn have been identified by senior management as some of his strongest attributes — all of which exemplify the bank’s core values, an announcement from the bank said.
He resides in Sheffield, Mass., with his wife and two children.