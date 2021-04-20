SALISBURY — Salisbury Bank recently gave out many employee awards. Employees voted and Aidan Gilligan received the “Employee of the Year” award for his work ethic and his likeable and approachable demeanor, the bank said in a press release.
Gilligan was instrumental in leading the bank’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) initiative during the pandemic. He began his career working in the Commercial Credit Department. In July of 2019, he was promoted to commercial lending officer, covering the Massachusetts market, and in January, he was promoted to vice president.
The “Rookie of the Year” award went to Machayla Karcheski. This award recognizes an employee who has really stepped up during his or her first year. Karcheski has a can-do attitude and is eager to learn and help in any way that is needed, the announcement said. Karcheski joined the bank in November 2019 as an executive assistant.
Doug Cahill and Kimberly Downey were recognized for volunteering on behalf of the bank throughout the year, and both received the “Volunteer of the Year.”
“With great pride and a heartfelt thank you, the ‘President's Award’ was presented to the front-line employees of the bank,” the announcement said.
A virtual award ceremony was held on March 31.