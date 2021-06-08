SALISBURY — Salisbury Bank is sponsoring a free shred event and food drive.
“Identity theft continues to be a concern for individuals and businesses. One way you can ensure that thieves don’t gain access to information that could be confidential is shredding documents with personal information,” stated Amy Raymond, executive vice president and chief retail banking officer at Salisbury Bank.
Community Shred “Drive-thru” Day is open to anyone, and will be held at the Lakeville branch - 5 Bissell St. Saturday, June 19, from 9:00 a.m. to noon.
The bank has changed its Shred Days format to "drive-thru,” and established the following guidelines:
· Limit 4 bags/boxes per car (paper only; no binders)
· Must wear a facial cover/mask
· You will be guided to drop-off your boxes at the designated area to be shredded by bank staff
· Stay in your car until you reach the drop-off point
· If you feel unwell, please stay home
Please consider bringing a non-perishable food donation as well. Local pantries need a variety of donations including: canned goods, cereals, macaroni and cheese, cake mix, peanut butter, mayonnaise, ketchup, mustard, and tomato sauce. Household necessities such as paper towels, diapers, shampoo, and soap are also appreciated, an announcement said.
For more information on identity theft, visit salisburybank.com/protectid.