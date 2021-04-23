SALISBURY — Salisbury Bank is offering its annual “Time to Shine” scholarships.
All applications must be submitted online at salisburybank.com/scholarship. The Scholarship Committee must receive complete applications and transcripts by 5 p.m. on May 31.
The bank created its scholarship program in 2009 to assist students who have a proven financial need and who are already making a difference in their communities, the bank announcement said.
Multiple scholarships may be awarded for up to $1,500 each to assist eligible students seeking a college degree in a variety of programs. Ideal candidates will be students of academic achievement, who possess a variety of interests and leadership experience, show consistent community involvement, and the desire to make their world a better place, the announcement said.
Eligible students must be residents of Litchfield County; Dutchess, Orange or Ulster County, N.Y, or Berkshire County, Mass. Applicants must be currently enrolled in a public high school, vocational, technical, or private school, be a homeschool student affiliated with such a school, or be a graduate or GED recipient entering his or her first year of college.
Applicants must be planning to enter an accredited college or university as a first-year undergraduate student for the 2021-22 academic year. Applicants will be evaluated according to a 100-point system that takes into account financial need, academic achievement, community service, volunteerism and leadership.
For detailed information about the scholarship program and documents checklist, visit the bank’s website at salisburybank.com/scholarship, contact Megan Snow at 860-453-3555, or email msnow@salisburybank.com.