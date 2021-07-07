SALISBURY — Crescendo, a national award-winning, tri-state music organization based in Salisbury, will present “O Clap Your Hands” Great Musical Treasures: Motets of the Renaissance and Early Baroque.
The event will be at 7:30 p.m. on July 23 at Saint James Place in Great Barrington, MA (351 Main St.).
There will be a live concert of motets by composers of the European Renaissance and Early Baroque.
Twenty singers of Crescendo’s Vocal Ensemble are joined by solo soprano Jennifer Tyo, Christa Patton (Renaissance harp), and Hideki Yamaya (Renaissance lute). Crescendo’s founder and artistic director, Christine Gevert, will direct from the organ.
The idea for this concert grew from Gevert’s challenge to continue Crescendo’s music making through the many months of the pandemic, an announcement said. Her answer was to make it possible for Crescendo’s vocal ensemble singers to remotely rehearse and record over 50 large-scale motets during the forced 15-month hiatus. Crescendo collaborated with Trinity Episcopal Church in Salisbury — its home base and main concert venue — to provide these motets as preludes to the church’s online weekly services.
This concert is one of four programs that Crescendo will present this summer and early fall. Tickets can be purchased at worldclassmusic.org or at the door.