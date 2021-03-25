SALISBURY — Noble Horizons will host “The Life and Times of James Mars: The Story of a Connecticut Slave,” a virtual presentation, on April 1 at 7:15 p,m.
Registration for this free Zoom program is at noblehorizons.org.
Salisbury history teacher Rhonan Mokriski and his students will discuss their extensive research into the buried story of James Mars and other Black American slaves in Connecticut that have been hidden from history for over a century, an announcement said. As Mokriski explained, “We believe that efforts like this will help refute the impression that American history is inherently white.”
In 1790, James Mars was born into slavery, owned by the town of Canaan’s Congregational Church minister, the Rev. Thompson. Following his family’s escape and eventual capture in Norfolk, a deal was negotiated between Norfolk’s Congregational Church minister and the Rev. Thompson to re-enslave nine-year-old James and his brother in return for their parents’ manumission, the announcement said.
James spent an additional decade in slavery until he was able to buy his freedom for $90 at the age of 21. He was inspired to write his autobiography because “[s]ome told me that they did not know that slavery was ever allowed in Connecticut, and some affirm that it never did exist in the State,” according to https://connecticuthistory.org (James Mars’ Words Illuminate the Cruelty of Slavery in New England by Peter Hincks, 2/28/15.)
In the mid-1880s his memoir was published and remains a definitive account of the brutal hardships Black slaves endured in New England, the announcement said.
Determined to make Mars’s story more widely known, Mokriski, partnering with the Norfolk Historical Society and UCC Norfolk, received a $2,500 grant from the Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation to organize a day to celebrate the life and work of James Mars, scheduled for May 1.