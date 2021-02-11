SALISBURY — Directors at The Hotchkiss School and Salisbury School will give a free virtual presentation on “Building Diversity and Inclusion Amidst Our Differences and Commonalities” Feb. 18 at 7 p.m,
The presenters will be Hotchkiss’ Director of Diversity and Inclusion Yassine Talhaoui and Meg Allen, director of inclusion and equity education at Salisbury. Allen and Talhaoui will talk about how communities must foster the essential values of equity and inclusion to prepare young people for an increasingly complex world, an announcement said. This includes teaching strategies to divest communities of racism, marginalization and bigotry, and developing the skills and tools to utilize differences in ways that enable everyone to work together to cultivate better understanding, more acceptance, and attitudes of inclusion, the announcement said.
To receive a Zoom link, register for this program at www.noblehorizons.org.