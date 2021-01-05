Salisbury: Professional organizer to talk in Scoville Memorial Library program

SALISBURY — The new year is often the time that people make those resolutions to become more organized. Ronni Eisenberg, a professional organizer, will explore how organizational practices have grown and changed in a Scoville Memorial Library program via Zoom on Saturday, Jan. 30, at 4 p.m.
Registration is required and may be accessed via the events section of the library’s website, www.scovillelibrary.org/events.
Eisenberg will also explore the habits of highly effective organizers and the habits of super disorganized people.
Eisenberg is the author of 10 books on getting organized, including “Organize Yourself,” which has sold over 1 million copies.