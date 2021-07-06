SALISBURY — Noble Horizons senior living community is hosting a free open house and live concert by Michael Brown on July 11 at 17 Cobble Road.
An open house tour will be available to the public from 5:30-6:30 pm. At 6:30 p.m., the grounds will be open for picnics. Guests are welcome to stay for a free concert by Brown, at 7 p.m.
Noble Horizons residents will provide guests with a look inside cottages, the hotel-style accommodations in the Cobble, and private skilled nursing rooms. The tour will also include visits to the fitness center where guests may meet Noble’s personal trainer, the short-term and outpatient rehabilitation centers to learn more about Noble’s extensive therapy services, and some treats and views from the dining room. Additional tour stops include the library, the cafe, and time to leisurely stroll the 110-acre grounds.
Bring a picnic and chairs or request a reservation when RSVP’ing for the Open House.
Register for the Open House on Noble Horizon’s website www.noblehorizons.org or call Caroline Burchfield at 860-435-9851.