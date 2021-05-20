Saturday: Washington museum to host workshop on ancient hunting tool

WASHINGTON — For thousands of years, many Native Americans used a hunting tool called the atlatl, a dart thrower that allows hunters to throw a dart or spear farther and faster than by hand alone.
On Saturday, May 22, the Institute for American Indian Studies at 38 Curtis Road will host an in-person Atlatl Workshop from noon to 2 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. that will highlight the many uses of this ancient technology, how to make an atlatl and how to throw it.
Participants will learn about the history of the atlatl, one of humankind’s first mechanical inventions that preceded the bow and arrow in most parts of the world. Under the guidance of the Institute’s educator, Susan Scherf, participants will learn about the atlatl’s different designs.
The workshop is $30 for members of the Institute and $40 for non-members, and an adult must accompany participants under 18. To reserve a spot, go to iaismuseum.org/event/atlatl-making-workshop-in-person or call 860-868-0518 or email general@iaismuseum.org. Masks and social distancing are required.