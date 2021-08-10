Barkhamsted resident inducted into Honor Society
Saint Anselm College student Madison Harwood of Barkhamsted, a nursing major in the class of 2024, has been accepted into Alpha Lambda Delta, a national honor society for first-year success, for the 2020-2021 academic year.
To be eligible for invitation, students must be enrolled full-time at an institution with an active chapter of Alpha Lambda Delta and have a 3.5 grade point average or higher in their first semester or first year.
Litchfield County students named to Dean's List at Saint Anselm College
The following students have been named to the Dean's List for the spring 2021 semester at Saint Anselm College, Manchester, New Hampshire.
Barkhamsted: Abigail S.E. Harwood, Madison G.E. Harwood
Watertown: Oleta Andros, who graduated with a bachelor of science in nursing. She received the nurse's pin at the pinning ceremony.
Winsted college offers Real Estate Principles & Practices course
The Center for Workforce Development at Northwestern Connecticut Community College is offering Real Estate Principles and Practices on Mondays and Wednesdays, 6:35 to 9:35 p.m., Sept. 20-Dec. 8. The cost for the program is $450 and does not include the cost of the textbooks.
This required course for real estate salesperson licensing provides a clear explanation of modern reals estate practices and a working knowledge of real estate in Connecticut.
Recognized and approved by the State of Connecticut Real Estate Commission, this course meets the minimum 60-hour requirement outlined by the state.
Classes will be held on campus in Founders Hall, 4 Park Place, Winsted, Rm. 306. All attendees, including those vaccinated, will be required to wear a mask while in any campus building for the duration of their time on campus.
For more information or to register, contact Laura McCarthy, Program Coordinator at either 860-738-6351 or lmcarthy@nwc.edu.
Litchfield County students named to U of New England spring Dean's List
The following students have been named to the Dean's List for the 2021 spring semester at the University of New England. Dean's List students have attained a grade point average of 3.3 or better out of a possible 4.0 at the end of the semester.
Goshen: Kaitlyn Damiani
Harwinton: Jacqueline Baran
New Hartford: Jonathan Chappel, Megan Fecteau, Nicole Leblanc, Skylar Runowicz, Mikayla Zordan
Warren: Tyler Calhoun
Watertown: Grace Frohock
West Cornwall: Roxana Hurlburt
O&G named CM for Torrington High School construction
Torrington – O&G Industries (O&G) has been selected as the construction manager for the $159 million dollar Torrington High School construction project.
Kicking off in May of 2022, the project includes the construction of a new 300,000-plus square foot middle-high school facility that will include new athletic fields, separate academic areas for middle and high students, as well as a new administrative central office. The facility will be open to students in the winter of 2024 followed by demolition of the old high school facility.
Construction Solutions Group (CSG) of East Hartford is the owner’s representative, O&G’s Building Group from Torrington is the construction manager, The S/L/A/M Collaborative from Glastonbury is the project architect. The team of O&G and S/L/A/M have completed over thirty-five projects together.
Winsted college offering Microsoft Office course
The Office of Workforce Development at Northwestern Connecticut Community College will offer Microsoft Office Specialist training on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Sept. 9-Oct.14, from 9 a.m. to noon.
With computers playing a significant role in productivity for so many fields, this course aims to provide students with the knowledge, skills, and techniques necessary to achieve proficiency in the Microsoft Office software suite. Computer operating systems, file management operations, computer concepts and vocabulary will be covered in the six-week course, designed to help students understand the software applications environment. Students will examine productivity and computing procedures in workplace and academic settings, enhance their computer skills, and be able to critically apply these new skills in many situations. This class will offer an industry recognized credential of Microsoft Office Specialist.
Classes will be held on campus in the Arts and Science Building, 209 Holabird Ave., Winsted, Rm. 214. All attendees, including those vaccinated, will be required to wear a mask while in any campus building for the duration of their time on campus. The cost for the program is $950.
For more information or to register for this program, contact Laura McCarthy, program coordinator at 860-738-6351 or email lmcarthy@nwc.edu.