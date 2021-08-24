School news: Kent retailer TrailHeads presents scholarship award, more

The co founders, of the company, and the creator of the original ponytail hat, Trailheads, in Kent, Connecticut, recently presented the first recipient of the company's $500 Housatonic Valley Regional Scholarship Award, (HVRHS), on Thursday, July 29, to Patrick Merrill of Lakeville, Connecticut, and who is attending the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, N.Y., in the fall. Pictured are: Trailheads Co-Founder, and also President, Stephanie Raftery, and Merrill.