School news: Kent retailer TrailHeads presents scholarship award, more

KENT — On July 29, TrailHeads co-founders Stephanie and Ed Raftery presented the first recipient of the TrailHeads HVRHS Scholarship with the $500 reward.
The scholarship was awarded to Patrick Merrill. Mr. Merrill is from Lakeville and will attend the Culinary Institute of America in the fall. Raftery, TrailHeads co-founder and designer commented, “We’re proud to have the opportunity to support local students, like Patrick, with our HVRHS Scholarship Program. We wish him the best as he continues his studies and we look forward to continuing the program next year.”
TrailHeads is a Kent based online retailer of hats, headbands, gloves, and related accessories targeted towards the running and outdoor sports enthusiasts markets.
The TrailHeads HVRHS Scholarship is an annual program offering a one time $500 scholarship to an exceptional, local student.
The award can be put towards any educational expense of the student’s choosing, from tuition to books to room and board. The scholarship is open to HVRHS seniors. Applications for next year’s Scholarship will open in March of 2022.