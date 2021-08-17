The Litchfield Democratic Town Committee (LDTC) selects its 2021 scholarship recipient is Audrey Ryan, a Litchfield High School graduate. She will attend Villanova University in Pennsylvania this fall, where she plans to study political science.
Audrey was inducted into the National Foreign Language Honor Society for excellence in two languages, Spanish and Latin, and served as president this year.
Audrey furthered her community involvement in LHS’ Acts of Kindness Club, as vice-president of the school’s Future Business Leaders of America where she placed third in the statewide competition, and as class secretary and student council member. In these positions, she helped organize food drives, fundraisers, an outdoor prom and communicated with vendors.