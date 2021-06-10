Scientists: Beech Leaf Disease, potentially fatal for trees, widespread in CT

NEW HAVEN — A potentially fatal disease for beech trees has become widespread in large parts of Connecticut, and is thus no longer novel, according to Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station scientists.
Beech Leaf Disease, first detected in the state in 2019 in lower Fairfield County, now is widespread and prevalent on American beech trees (Fagus grandifolia) throughout Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex and New London counties, and appears to be spreading into Litchfield, Tolland and Windham counties, as well, officials said in an email.
“This disease, which can kill trees within several years of detection, was first discovered in 2012 in Ohio, followed in subsequent years by detections in Pennsylvania, New York, and Ontario, Canada,” officials said.
The disease, typically “characterized by dark striping between leaf veins” on beech foliage, as observed looking up into the canopy, has been particularly severe this year.
The intensification was potentially driven by a hot and dry summer last year and a dry spring this year, officials said.
“(This year’s symptoms) can include: aborted leaf enlargement; cupping, browning, and yellowing of foliage; branch and tip dieback; and in some cases, premature leaf drop,” officials said.
The disease is caused in American, Oriental and European beech trees by the foliar nematode, officials said.
It has become common enough, as widespread occurrence of BLD has been well-documented in 2021, that “reports of BLD in Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex, and New London Counties to CAES and DEEP are no longer requested” from the public, officials said.
CAES scientists, along with federal staffers and researchers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York and Ontario have joined together to study the disease’s development and transmission, and possibilities for controlling it, officials said.