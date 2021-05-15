Second shooting reported in Hartford

HARTFORD — Police said a man in his 30s is in stable condition Saturday after a shooting on Main Street.
It was the city’s second shooting Saturday, after another shooting left two people injured in the Frog Hollow neighborhood earlier that afternoon.
Police so far have not said whether they believe the two incidents are connected
Officers responded to the 3200 block of Main Street around 7:11 p.m. after a report of a person shot Lt. Aaron Boisvert said.
“Upon arrival, a male victim in his 30s, was located suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital where he was listed in stable condition,” Boisvert said.
Police said they do not know what led to the shooting. The department is investigating.