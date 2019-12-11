NEW HAVEN — Kids who will miss seeing Brontosaurus looming over them will have even more to marvel at when the Peabody Museum of Natural History reopens after its three-year renovation.
Brontosaurus will be a much more agile-looking dinosaur, with a longer tail flying behind and its long neck stretched out ahead, rather than standing like a reptilian mountain.
But the Peabody’s main attraction will have new competition. In the new three-story central gallery, where light will stream through a glass ceiling, there will be a dramatic scene overhead, straight from the Cretaceous Period, more than 65 million years ago. Archelon, the 11-foot-long turtle that was mounted in 1907, will be suspended from the ceiling, chased by a 40-foot-long Tylosaurus, a crocodile-like reptile. Nicknamed Sophie, the Tylosaurus was acquired in 2014 and has never been displayed.
There will be a lot more to see once the Peabody reopens and it will all be housed in a high-tech museum, where student groups will have more space to learn and where the audio guide will follow visitors wherever they happen to go.
The oldest section of the Peabody opened in 1924 “and it’s never really been renovated, so the systems, the structure really needs attention, and the only way to renovate it is to get out,” said Peabody Director David Skelly, who also is a professor of ecology at the Yale School of Forestry and Environmental Studies.
“We’ll be back in after two and it takes a lot of time to reinstall the exhibitions,” he said.
While the skull of Brontosaurus was removed during a celebratory ceremony Saturday, “we’ve been working on this for 18 months,” said Tim White, director of collections and research. Staff members have been packing up the vast majority of the collection that is not on display, most of which will be stored at West Campus.
“We’ve been doing this in a very systematic manner,” White said.
The Great Hall of Dinosaurs will close on Dec. 31, as will the Hall of Mammalian Evolution, so that the massive dinosaurs can be taken apart, bone by bone, and shipped to Research Casting International in Ontario, Canada. The rest of the museum will close June 30, although some of the collection will be available to tours and student groups in the Class of 1954 Environmental Science Center on Sachem Street and at West Campus.
Between now and the end of the year, Dino December will be celebrated on Saturdays, with special activities for children.
The Canadian company is one of very few in the world with the expertise to remount dinosaurs, said Chris Norris, director of public programs, who oversees how the collection is presented, as well as the ways in which the museum engages with the public. “What they do is they take the bones down from the existing mount, they repair them ... they’ll clean them [and] remount the skeleton,” he said.
Then an armature will be built for the skeleton in its new pose. “It’s a mix of sort of art and engineering and an awful lot of skill,” Norris said.
Carol DeNatale, who is directing the project, said she “played a similar role at the [Yale University] Art Gallery for 17 years.” She is the liaison between Centerbrook Architects and Planners of Essex, Yale’s facilities offices and the Peabody’s staff. “I’m basically the one that connects all the dots,” she said.
The dinosaurs are the headliners at the Peabody, which attracts 150,000 visitors a year, impressing children who look up in awe at Brontosaurus and drawing scientists who come to see specimens that in many cases are the sources of the dinosaurs’ names and descriptions. “We host visiting researchers here [from] throughout the world,” said Vanessa Rhue, who joined the Peabody two months ago as manager of the vertebrate paleontology collections, which include the dinosaurs.
These originals, known as holotypes, were brought back by Yale professor Othniel Charles Marsh and the Yale students who accompanied him on four expeditions to the Dakotas, Wyoming, Colorado and Utah.
“If you’re a kid growing up, every kid knows the name Brontosaurus, Triceratops and Stegosaurus and those are all Yale dinosaurs,” White said.
If a paleontologist finds a specimen and wants to know whether it’s a new species, “they have to come and check my dinosaur and check to see if it’s really different or if it’s the same as something else,” Norris said.
Matthew Carrano was one of those kids. Growing up in Branford, he would visit the Peabody numerous times each year, sometimes having his parents drop him off so he could wander through the Great Hall.
Now 49, Carrano’s lifelong love of dinosaurs led him to his current job as curator of dinosauria at the Smithsonian Institution’s National Museum of Natural History, which in June reopened its fossil hall after being closed for five years for its own renovation.
Carrano empathizes with those who won’t be able to visit the Peabody’s dinosaurs for three years. “I remember coming to the Smithsonian when I was 11,” he said. It was during the museum’s previous renovation, and the dinosaur exhibit was closed.
“We had no idea until we got here,” he said. “There was a wall with like a hole you could look through and I bought a toy dino … and that was that,” he said.
It was also a time when dinosaur lovers had much less to feed their devotion. “It was before dinosaurs got to be the insane popularity that it is now,” he said. So having the Peabody nearby was really fortunate.
“For a city the size of New Haven, it’s a substantial natural history museum,” Carrano said. “To have this kind of international-grade fossil collection is not common.”
At the same time, the Peabody was accessible enough that Carrano could go behind the scenes to see work being conducted, volunteer at the museum during high school and go on a dig before college. “You feel connected and so you get to really appreciate what goes on in a museum,” he said.
While the Smithsonian’s dinosaur hall was closed, a small exhibit was set up because, for many coming to Washington, it may be the only visit they’ll ever make. “If they don’t see our dinosaurs, they may never see our dinosaurs,” he said.
He called the Smithsonian and Yale dinosaur collections “basically sibling exhibits,” both collected largely by O.C. Marsh. And while renovation was needed both to update the exhibits and upgrade the 100-year-old museum, Carrano said, “It’s sort of mixed feelings when you do a renovation like this. They’re very old exhibits. You really have to renovate them but you’re closing the door. These are the last of that generation left.”
Like his peers at the Peabody, Carrano was involved in deciding how to “maximize that experience and get that story across,” knowing that most visitors will not see all of the 31,000-sqare-foot exhibit. “You start designing around information flow,” he said.
The Peabody project was launched by a $160 million gift from Edward P. Bass, Yale’s class of 1967, a businessman and environmentalist from Fort Worth, Texas, who financed the Biosphere 2 project and has made several large donations to Yale, including endowing the Peabody director’s position.
Once it reopens, the Peabody will have 50 percent more exhibition space, as well as additional classrooms. White said that now, just 0.004 percent of the museum’s collections are on view. That may increase to 0.01 percent, still a minuscule portion of the Peabody’s holdings.
“They’ll see an awful lot of stuff they’ve never seen before,” Norris said. Among the collections that have not been displayed are insects, shells, invertebrates and early scientific instruments, which Norris called “stunning.”
“This gives us an opportunity to change the stories so there will be some specimens that will be returning and there will be some new things,” said Rhue, who previously worked at the Los Angeles County Museum of Natural History.
“In the basement we’ll be able for the first time to consolidate all of our vertebrate fossils in one space,” she said. The labs will have portholes for visiting students to watch researchers at work.
Besides a newly posed Brontosaurus, there will be other changes in how some of the fossils are displayed. Xiphactinus, the 12-foot-long fish that is mounted on the wall above Archelon, will be brought lower. “The height it is now, you don’t realize how big it is,” Norris said.
Stegosaurus also will look different. “They put it together with the bones of two different animals,” Norris said. “The animal doesn’t look like that. It’s much closer to the ground. … It’ll look much more like an animal that you can imagine walking around and doing things.”
The number of spikes on its tail and the way the plates on its back are arranged also are incorrect, he said.
Some things won’t change. Rudolph Zallinger’s 1947 mural, “The Age of Reptiles,” measuring 110 feet long and 16 feet high, will still be in the Great Hall. Painted on a 24-inch-thick load-bearing wall, one question to be answered is “how do we make sure that that mural is stable during construction?” White said.
The dioramas that show animals and plants in their natural settings, using taxidermy and artwork to depict various ecosystems, which White called “landmarks” of the form, also will stay. Among the animals depicted are Alaskan brown bears, a collared peccary (also known as a javelina), a muskox and a mule deer. “We think of them as records of biodiversity,” White said.
However, the Hall of Connecticut Birds, which opened in 1972 and shows 330 specimens, will not return, to the chagrin of area bird lovers.
In an email, Flo McBride of the New Haven Bird Club called the exhibit “a comprehensive guide to the birds of our state, valuable as a whole and not just as the sum of its parts. … The exhibit itself is a unique work of art and a Connecticut state treasure.”
She added, “By giving museum visitors a chance to enjoy seeing and studying over 300 Connecticut species up close, this exhibit can connect people with the wildlife around them, and encourage them to care about preserving that wildlife and the habitats that support it.”
According to Norris, the space now devoted to the state’s birds will still include them, but, he said, “We’re moving from a gallery that just shows Connecticut birds” to one that will “show all of life,” including mammals, reptiles, amphibians, insects, shells and plants. “What you’ll have is a gallery that covers all of life from all over the world,” he said.
The museum also will lay off two full-time, four part-time and 10 temporary or casual employees from its staff of 138, although some positions will be added as well, according to spokeswoman Hannah Meyer. Those who will lose their jobs are in security or the museum store.
DeNatale said that once the museum reopens in 2023, it will be a much more inviting and active place, and easier for people to enjoy. “We’re going to throw open our doors in the future and hope that we have activity around the clock,” she said.
There will be more events for the public, more Yale classes and “new endeavors that we haven’t embarked on yet,” she said. There will be a new entrance on Whitney Avenue, another one on Sachem Street with a bus turnoff for groups and a third on the side by the new Yale Science Building. A new museum store on the Sachem Street side will have its own entry too.
DeNatale said that if the fundraising campaign is successful enough, the Peabody, like the art galleries, will have free admission.
While the building will close, the educational programs will continue at different locations. Evolutions, an after-school program for 100 New Haven and West Haven high school students, will be moved to another campus location, according to Andrea Motto, manager of public and youth engagement. Sci.CORPS, in which juniors and senior in the Evolutions program are paid to teach in the museum, will instead offer programs at places such as the Wilson Branch Library on Washington Avenue.
“This give us an opportunity to move those students into educational programming in the community,” Motto said. “We are working now with a few different community organizations to find ways [for] our youth staff to teach science in their own neighborhoods.”