Seth Meyers comes to Washington for a Conversation on the Green

WASHINGTON — When Jane Whitney sets her mind to something she doesn’t give up until it comes to fruition. Whitney and her husband Lindsey Gruson are the founders of Conversations on the Green, known simply as COG, an extraordinary series of talks featuring some of the highest profile newscasters, writers, actors, directors, and movers and shakers. Although akin to “Ted Talks,” COGs are interactive, Town Hall style seminars designed to allow the speakers and the audience to share experiences, perspectives, and insights in an effort to build an ongoing conversation that bonds the community.
Now in its seventh year, Whitney’s roster of personalities covers a broad spectrum of views and opinions. Speakers have included Linda Greenhouse, noted Supreme Court observer from The New York Times; Jeffrey Toobin, legal affairs writer for The New Yorker; Chris Hayes of MSNBC; David Stockman, the Reagan Administration’s budget director; Ambassador William vanden Heuvel, a former assistant to Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, who shared the stage with his daughter, Katrina, editor of The Nation; Nicolle Wallace, former chief of communications for President George W. Bush; E.J. Dionne, Washington Post columnist; Jonathan Alter, historian and political analyst; actor Tim Daly; director Barry Levinson; and Oz Pearlman, the astounding magician of the mind. While the series is tied to current events it transcends conventional boundaries to examine historical, political, social and ethical perspectives and, cross-pollinate diverse but interrelated ideas. Most years, the series also includes a special event, a family-friendly community celebration designed to dazzle and amaze, divert and entertain. This year COG is proud to present “Seth Meyers: Late Night, Divine Comedy.”
“It wasn’t easy,” says Whitney. “We never pay speakers, but I knew he had a house up here in Connecticut, so there had to be a way to get to him. I became a Seth stalker. I went to events I would not normally attend, simply because I had heard he was going to be there. Nothing worked.”
That is until Congresswoman Jahana Hayes entered the picture. Whitney has been an ardent supporter of Hayes and has done much to aid her campaign. And so it turned out Hayes was going to be a guest on Meyers’s show.
“Jahana was scheduled for Seth’s show on December 7 of last year,” explains Whitney.
“When I heard that I told her she had to deliver an invitation to him. And she agreed. That gave new meaning to constituent services!”
Meyers agreed to be part of COG and Whitney has been working of securing a date since then. Finally Meyers confirmed Oct. 26. Hayes will put in an appearance just before the actual conversation begins.
Seth Meyers succeeded Jimmy Fallon as host of “Late Night” in 2014. He will spend his time with Whitney talking about how he puts politics into political humor at a time when politics is synonymous with panic. He will also reminisce about his years as “Saturday Night Live’s” head writer and “Weekend Update” host as well as recount stories of his climb up the comedy ladder and his personal life as a celebrity, husband, and father.
Whitney will question Meyers on how late night comedy, once a safe, somnambulant replacement for counting-sheep, metastasized into a crucible for American angst and a cutting, ruthless commentary on the nation’s polarized political life.
“Seth has a thoughtful sensibility,” says Whitney, “and I think that’s who he really is. Others can joke and be a rapier wit, but he somehow makes it nicer. Some of his colleagues may be talking about how Trump tramples the norm. He goes to how the norms of human behavior are being pushed. He’s not angry; Stephen Colbert is angry; Bill Maher is angry. Seth is very smart about how he presents the stuff and keeps his emotions intact.
“One of the things I want to talk about is his approach,” continues Whitney. “At one point I came across a quote: ‘Good comedians take you to a place you didn’t think you could laugh.’ That’s what he does.”
Late night television has become a must for so many viewers and there are several from which to choose. All of them, humor aside, seem to focus on the state of affairs in this country.
“We’re looking at genre of political humor in a time when there is an anxiety and toxicity that is prevailing around the country,” Whitney says. “Some of these shows are therapeutic and informative. Segments focus on what happened that day and for a large sector of viewers these shows are their only source for news.”
“Late Night, Divine Comedy with Seth Meyers” will take place Saturday, Oct. 26 at 3 p.m. at Shepaug Valley School in Washington.
All proceeds from the event benefit area charities including: Greenwoods Counseling Referrals, which provides mental health services to the area’s most vulnerable residents; Susan B. Anthony, which provides free crisis and support services for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault; and New Milford Hospital, which serves thousands in the community.
For tickets and more information visit www.conversationsonthegreen.com, email conversationsonthegreen@gmail or call 203-947-1968