A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for Litchefield County, as well as some counties in New York, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania, according to the National Weather Service.
The watch is in effect until 7 p.m. Saturday.
The weather service said thunderstorms are also possible for Fairfield and northern New Haven counties from 3 to 7 p.m.
Litchfield County residents should expect widespread showers and thunderstorms today, along with a cold front this afternoon and early evening. Gusty winds are also likely, possibly ones that can down trees, tree limbs and power lines, the weather service said.
Local heavy rainfall may also result in water accumulating on roadways and other low lying areas, according to the weather service.
For southern Connecticut, including Fairfield and northern New Haven counties, residents can expect a strong cold front later this afternoon and into the evening, according to the weather service.
The weather service said a band of showers and thunderstorms are traveling ahead and along the cold front, so severe thunderstorms and damaging winds are possible between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Severe thunderstorms pose the greatest threat west of the Hudson River, the weather service said.
The thunderstorms are expected to weaken as they approach the coast this evening. However, most areas will still see wind gusts up to 45 mph into this evening.
Saturday night should be filled with showers, and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, bringing in up to a quarter of an inch of rain, but more is possible. The temperature will drop to 54 degrees.
Sunday should be cloudy with a high of 63 degrees, while the night time should be mostly clear with a low around 50 degrees.