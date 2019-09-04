Severe thunderstorm watch posted for all of CT

The National Weather Service has posted a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for all of Connecticut until 9 p.m. Wednesday.
According to its hourly forecast, the best chance of thunderstorms is between 4 and 7 p.m.
“A cold front sweeps across New England later this afternoon and evening with scattered showers and thunderstorms,” the NWS said.
“Some storms may bring strong or damaging winds. High pressure builds north of New England Thursday and brings dry and cooler weather which will last into Friday.
“Dorian is expected to pass south and east of Nantucket Friday night into Saturday with potential heavy rain, wind, and high surf. After Dorian into the following week near to below seasonable conditions with on and off shower chances.”
This afternoon: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
