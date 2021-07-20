WASHINGTON — The Friends of Shakesperience in the Litchfield Hills will present free performances of Twelfth Night Aug. 4-8 at 7:30 p.m. at Washington’s River Walk Pavilion.
Featuring union, professional, community, and student performers under the direction of Emily Mattina, Twelfth Night will be performed on a set with stained glass window motifs to literally feature the verdant hills of Litchfield County in the background, an announcement said. Complemented by original music and a chorus of young people, a twin boy and girl get shipwrecked in mystical Illyria, each thinking the other lost. They must now find their way to life, love, and each other, the announcement said.
Shakesperience invites audiences to bring a picnic at 7 p.m. each night. Shakespeare in the Litchfield Hills is sponsored in part by DK Schulman Design, Dobson Pools, Ericson Insurance Advisors, National Iron Bank, Pergola Home, The Owl, WKND, Warren General, Connecticut Office of Arts, and Friends of Shakesperience in the Litchfield Hills.
Individual donations to support the free-admission production can be made at shakesperienceproductions.org/summer. Shakesperience is a nonprofit professional theater company offers outdoor and in-studio performances, private acting classes, school and camp tours, and residency programs.