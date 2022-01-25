SHARON — Over its 60-year history, the Sharon Audubon Center has focused on conservation in northwest Connecticut, with an eye on the connection between the well-being of avian life and our own.
And while the issues it deals with may change, the need for such an organization, and the group’s mission, hasn’t, officials said.
“We’ve been at this for decades,” said Eileen Fielding, the center’s director. “Each decade, the conservation issues may change, but there’s always a need for a community conservation hub. We now have people who are bringing their grandkids here now who came here as children or went to summer camp and walked our trails. It’s become a regional tradition. We do want to keep it like that.”
The center manages three nature sanctuaries, including the property the center itself is on, and protects 2,100 acres of primarily forested land, which offers visitors the free use of miles of trails.
Their work, Fielding said, revolves around birds. But she believes a good world for birds means a good world for everyone else.
“If you take care of birds, you’ve taken care of just about every other environmental problem,” Fielding said. “We very firmly believe that if the environment is good for the birds in northwestern Connecticut, you’ve got an environment that is probably considerably better for people. That goes for urban areas as well as rural areas.”
For example, she said, if you make a human-built space safer for birds, an improvement for humans might include more green space and access to outdoor spaces, she said.
“We use birds as the lens we’re looking through to address conservation issues,” Fielding said. “All of that is good for human well-being.”
One of the more engaging and public-facing aspects of the center is its rehab clinic, where injured wild birds are taken. Fielding said it provides a great opportunity for education whenever someone brings in a bird.
“The way we connect is that we have a rehab clinic, so that when people find wild birds in distress, they have a place where they can bring the birds,” Fielding said. “Almost always the bird is in trouble because of something to do with people. It’s an opportunity to say, ‘if you care about birds here’s information we can send you home with to make your community a safer place for birds.’ The rehab clinic is an incredible opportunity to educate people.”
The center’s staff is small, Fielding said, making the grant it recently received from the Avangrid Foundation even more important. They plan to use the grant to hire an intern, she said, which will expand the hours the rehab center is staffed.
That will become more important in the warmer months, when then are more baby birds that need feeding.
“There needs to be someone on staff who is available to them,” Fielding said. “The intern is not only learning a lot, but they are making it possible to staff the clinic evenings and weekends, because we really need that in the baby bird growing season.”
And like any other industry, even the bird-tracking field has seen its share of technology upgrades over the decades the center has been around.
This spring, they’ll show off some of that, with the installation of a tower equipped with the Motus Wildlife Tracking System that Fielding said will make it easier for them to track the migratory movement of tagged birds.
“All over the country there are Motus towers going up and there are researchers putting tags on birds,” Fielding said. “It receives transmissions from birds that are flying by that might be wearing small transmitters or radio tags. These are receiving stations that can pick up signals for birds that are miles away.”
Without this, she said, a tagged bird would need to be caught in order to find out where it had been. This automatic transmission will make life easier in that regard, she said.
“Banding data is very important and has been very useful,” Fielding said. “We will be able to contribute to the ongoing database on migratory bird movements. What birds are doing is going to change with climate change, and we need to be able to track those changes as much as possible.”