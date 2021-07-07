SHARON — The Sharon Historical Society & Museum is presenting the opening of its next exhibit — works by four women artists — to be held at Sharon Historical Society & Museum’s Gallery SHS from July 17-Aug. 27.
The public is invited to attend the artists’ opening reception on the SHS terrace on Saturday, July 17, from 5-7 p.m., when the exhibition will be available to view under social distancing guidelines. Bring a mask for entry to the building.
Delayed for a year by the COVID-19 pandemic and hard on the heels of Sharon Historical Society and Museum’s historical exhibition on “The Road to Women’s Suffrage,” Gallery SHS will host an exhibition of paintings, sculpture, and mixed media, entitled "Four Women Artists" to mark the 100th Anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment in August 1920.
The featured artists are Virginia Bradley from Great Barrington, Danielle Mailer from Goshen, Patty Mullins from Sharon, and Sally Pettus from Sharon. Biographical information will be available on the SHS website and at their individual websites at virginiabradley.com; daniellemailer.com; pattymullins.com; and sallypettus.com.
A portion of all purchase proceeds will support the Sharon Historical Society & Museum’s mission.
Gallery SHS is located in the Sharon Historical Society & Museum at 18 Main St. For more information, call (860) 364-5688 or visit www.sharonhist.org.