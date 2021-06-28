SHARON — The Sharon Historical Society & Museum will host the Let Them Eat Cake benefit on July 2 from 5:30-7 p.m., at 18 Main St. in Sharon.
This is a festive cocktail reception and cake auction which hosted every two years by the Sharon Historical Society & Museum. Talented local bakers create confections for an in-person and online auction.
To purchase tickets, please visit the Sharon Historical Society & Museum website at sharonhist.org/events2/.
The online auction will feature cakes which can be purchased online to be baked for a future event.