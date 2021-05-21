Sharon Hospital earns initial Primary Stroke Center certification

SHARON — Sharon Hospital has earned its initial Primary Stroke Center certification from The Joint Commission in collaboration with the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association.
This approval demonstrates the hospital’s commitment to meeting rigorous standards of care for stroke patients, an announcement from the hospital said.
A Joint Commission certification team evaluated Sharon Hospital’s stroke program including diagnostic and treatment protocols, support services for patients and caregivers, and continuous clinical performance improvement measures. The independent reviewers determined that the hospital consistently achieves standards of care — such as safety, time to treat and patient education upon discharge from hospital — resulting in improved outcomes for stroke patients, the announcement said.
“As a designated Primary Stroke Center, our community can rest-assured knowing Sharon Hospital is at the forefront of rapid and effective stroke care,” said Dr. Mark Hirko, president, Putnam Hospital and Sharon Hospital, part of Nuvance Health.
“Stroke is a leading cause of death in the United States and a major cause of serious disability for adults. Effectively and quickly treating stroke lowers the risk of someone experiencing long-term disability or death,” said Dr. Paul Wright, senior vice president and system chair of the Neuroscience Institute at Nuvance Health.
The risk of brain damage or death increases the longer a stroke goes untreated. Stroke is more common in individuals age 65 and older, although anyone at any age can have a stroke. Sudden onset of any of these symptoms could mean stroke, so call 911 for help:
• Balance: Loss of balance or coordination, dizziness
• Eyes: Trouble seeing out of one or both eyes
• Face: Facial weakness, uneven smile
• Arms: Unable to lift both arms evenly, numbness, weakness
• Speech: Difficulty speaking, slurred speech
• Time: Call 911