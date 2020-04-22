Sharon Hospital has field hospital built in parking lot

SHARON — Members of Gov. Ned Lamont’s Foot & Horse Guard, along with the Connecticut National Guard, completed the the Department of Public Health’s Mobile Field Hospital in the exterior parking area of Sharon Hospital late last week.
The 25-bed site is a precautionary measure, part of Lamont’s statewide COVID-19 surge plan, and was chosen to serve communities across the northwest corner, enhance bed capacity and offer additional flexibility for the entire state, should there be an influx of COVID-19 cases in Connecticut.
At this time, it has not been determined what type of patients will be cared for in the field hospital. All seven of Nuvance Health’s hospitals have adequate capacity for patients.
The latest information on COVID-19 is available at nuvancehealth.org/coronavirus. Nuvance Health hospitals include Northern Dutchess Hospital, Putnam Hospital and Vassar Brothers Medical Center in New York; Danbury Hospital, New Milford Hospital, Norwalk Hospital and Sharon Hospital in Connecticut.