Sharon Hospital has field hospital built in parking lot

Litchfield (06759)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun early, then becoming cloudy later in the day. High 46F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 37F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.