Sharon Hospital joins study on future medical needs

SHARON — Sharon Hospital’s leadership team and board of directors have partnered with the Foundation for Community Health to study the development of a sustainable healthcare model to support future medical needs in northwest Connecticut and northeast New York.
Intending to identify realistic and implementable best practices for the delivery of care in rural communities, the report will examine the demand for services and programs, in addition to fiscal and operational performance evaluations, an announcement said. With consideration for historic, current and anticipated community need, the review will also include insights from recent interviews and previous community health needs assessments, town halls, public hearings and the many community meetings held over the past 18 months.
The study is led by Stroudwater Associates, a private healthcare consulting firm.
“We share an obligation to improve the region’s quality of life with comprehensive programs that support our rural communities,” said Dr. Mark Hirko, president of the hospital. “This collaboration is an innovative step to ensure Sharon Hospital delivers sustainable care for the foreseeable future.”
Survey data will be shared with the community upon completion.
More information can be found at patients.healthquest.org/locations/sharon-hospital and fchealth.org/.