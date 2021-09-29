Sharon Hospital plans to close labor and delivery unit within the next year, officials say

SHARON — A local hospital is planning to stop delivering babies within the next year as part of a strategic transformation, according to Nuvance Health.
Sharon Hospital and Nuvance Health announced the plan at a community forum Wednesday evening to “best meet the evolving needs of patients, families and staff while ensuring a vibrant future for the hospital,” a press release from the healthcare group stated.
The hospital has seen less than 200 annual baby deliveries for the past four years, or less than one delivery per day, “some days passing with no births at all in a fully staffed unit,” according to the press release.
Dr. Mark Hirko, the president of Sharon Hospital, said “Every decision we make is based on what is best for our patients and staff.”
“That is why we chose a path focused on deliberate growth to enhance the care our community needs most, while connecting our patients with Nuvance Health’s network of advanced specialists for any services not offered at our facility,” Hirko said. “With that, we had to make difficult decisions around redesigns and closures of underused services to ensure that Sharon Hospital can serve our patients and families well into the future.”
Hospital officials plan to close the labor and delivery unit within the next eight to 12 months “to allow all of today’s expectant mothers who planned to deliver at Sharon Hospital to do so,” the group said in a press release. The closure is still pending regulatory approval, Nuvance Health added.
“Nuvance Health is committed to working with future mothers in the Sharon community to find the right facility for them, while understanding these decisions are ultimately a choice between each woman, her family, and her care team,” the health care group said.
Sharon Hospital was identified as “high risk for closing,” according to the Center for Health Care Quality and Payment Reform. Since 2005, more than 180 rural and community hospitals have closed their doors, Nuvance Health said.
This plan helps the hospital adapt to the changing health care landscape, which endangers rural and community hospitals, the health care group said.
The plan also includes expanding primary and ambulatory care, investing in behavioral health and consolidating inpatient care and surgical services, Nuvance Health said.
The health care group will create work groups of clinical staff, including physicians and nurses, to more efficiently use staff and resources for inpatient care and surgical services.
The plan has been years in the making, Nuvance Health told the community forum in a presentation. An independent analysis from Stroudwater Associates recommended suspending the labor and delivery unit, as well as modifying surgical coverage, investing in primary care providers and growing outpatient services.
The community can learn more about the plan by going to www.NuvanceHealth.org. Patients and community members can also reach out to the hospital with questions, comments or schedule a meeting to discuss the plan by emailing SharonHospital@NuvanceHealth.org.