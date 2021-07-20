Sharon Hospital president gives community update

SHARON — Sharon Hospital, part of Nuvance Health, will host its online “Community Update” from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 5, via online livestream video.
Members of the surrounding community are invited to join the webinar to hear from hospital President Dr. Mark Hirko. He will discuss the latest hospital developments and updates on the affiliation that created Nuvance Health.
The independent monitor engaged by Nuvance Health will be present to report on its review of compliance with the affiliation agreement issued by Connecticut’s Office of Health Strategy.
A question-and-answer period will follow the presentation. Participants are encouraged to submit questions in advance by emailing sharonhospital@nuvancehealth.org or calling (845) 554-1734 with their name and phone number.
Questions can also be mailed to: Sharon Hospital, Attn: Community Forum, 50 Hospital Hill Road, Sharon, CT, 06069.
Instructions on how to join the virtual meeting are posted on the hospital’s website: nuvancehealth.org/CTForums. Th event will also stream at facebook.com/sharonhospital.
The recorded session and a copy of the digital presentation will be accessible on the website following the event. To request a physical copy by mail, please call (845) 554-1734 (TTY/Accessibility: (800) 842-9710).