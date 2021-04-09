Sharon installs two ‘intelligent’ speed signs to track traffic data

SHARON — The town went live with its installation of two “intelligent” speed signs this week, devices that can record the types and size of cars, speed and when speeding occurs, and times of day when traffic volume peaks.
The signs, which have been placed on Sharon Valley and Calkinstown Roads, will provide the town, the state, and state police Troop B with a report through email, with information they can track and use to make decisions about patrols, road improvements and more.
The signs were funded through Connecticut Department of Transportation’s High Risk Rural Road Program. They’re part of an effort initiated through the state and the Northwest Hills Council of Governments, which covers 21 towns.
Melissa Evans, safety circuit rider at the Connecticut training and technical assistance center at UConn, distributed the signs to the 119 municipalities in Connecticut that have rural road designations.
“In coordination with the University of Connecticut, the DOT allows a lot of towns to borrow speed signs or traffic monitoring systems where you can learn how many cars or trucks go over a certain road at a certain time. This year, they gave us an opportunity for a brand new type of sign that has everything,” said First Selectman Brent Colley.
In March, all the towns in the region went to Goshen’s Public Works Department to learn about the signs and to pick them up, if they were interested.
“These are signs that people are familiar with and the towns are excited to get them,” Evans said. “A lot of police departments use them, the state of Connecticut uses them.”
Sharon had borrowed the signs periodically over the past eight years, to track specific areas of concern.
The signs are solar, operate 24-7, and can be moved. Sharon plans to rotate them all around town, and will post the findings on its website, which will be available to the public.
Since the town will know when speeding took place, “if it’s over the course of time, and we find it’s a pattern, we can get reports on how many accidents or where the areas are that have that issue,” Colley said.
Additionally, tracking a vehicle’s size “helps us plan for future road improvements,” he said.
No license plates are recorded.
Through this donation, the state is trying to help smaller towns that don’t have their own police force to manage speed, according to Colley.
The two streets chosen for the signs were selected based upon reports of prior accidents in those locations. On Sharon Valley Road, drivers are coming off Amenia Road, which is a state road off Route 343.
“They just come flying off the state road onto a residential area,” Colley said. “We are trying to catch them right away and slow them down.”
The sign at Calkinstown Road is on a hill, heading into town.
“There is a lot of activity with people walking. The local Sharon Inn is there, so there are people staying at the inn and want to take a walk, or people locally who like to walk their dog,” Colley said. “It makes people coming into town tap their breaks before they get into the center of town. It’s one of our highly traveled areas that attaches to Route 41.”
Another street in town where the sign will go is Mudge Pond Road.
“Mudge Pond Road is where our town beach is, but it’s also the new road that leads to our transfer station,” Colley said. “If we know that people are doing 50 or 60 miles an hour every day from 8 to 9 o’clock in the morning, now we have a report we can give to Troop B, so maybe they can sit there and monitor it during those times.”
When cars drive by the new signs, they flash and show their speed. That, alone, can be a deterrent for drivers to slow down, Colley noted.
The turnaround to get results is quick, according to Colley.
“We will get it back that day or within a couple of days,” said Colley, noting that his first data request will be April 22.