SHARON — Perhaps three times will be a charm — town residents will again be asked to vote on whether the community center should undergo a major overall.
The Parks & Recreation Department has submitted a request to the Board of Selectmen to completely renovate the first floor of the center. The estimated cost of the project would be no higher than $300,000, according to Parks and Recreation Director Matt Andrulis Mette.
While the 2-story building, which was built in the 1930s, has had minor repairs and updates over the years, it last underwent a huge renovation in the 1970s.
Proposed work includes gutting the interior and adding new wood floors, a dropped ceiling, and all new lighting. Also in the proposal is reconstructing two new bathrooms, and creating a commercially certified kitchen to allow food to be prepared on premises.
The estimated timeline of the work is six to eight months.
It would be up to residents to give the project the green light.
The Sharon Community Center, at 99 North Main St., is located on town-owned property in the center of town. From the late 70s to the late 90s, it was used exclusively as a teen recreation center.
The first time a renovation was proposed was in the late ‘90s, according to Andrulus Mette. Initially, the proposal involved moving the building to where the town’s ball fields are located, on Sharon Station Road.
In 2007, when the idea was proposed a second time, the cost of installing an elevator and renovating the parking lot was included in the proposal — which came in at about $550,000.
“There was a long range commission and this was in the mix, and then from 2010 to 2013, mostly the town was focused on infrastructure,” First Selectman Brent Colley said. “When my board came on in 2013, we brought this back to the top of the pile... to either sell it or renovate it. Then it got shelved.”
Currently, the second floor of the building is being used as storage space. Andrulis Mette uses the first floor for an office but otherwise, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the rest of the first first floor — which is approximately 2,500-square feet — is closed to the public.
However, prior to the pandemic, the building was used for yoga classes, town meetings, card groups, and private functions. Andrulis Mette said he expects the building to reopen to the public by the fall.
While there has been work to the outside of the building, including the roof and painting, the only recent work to the interior was mold remediation — which took place in 2020.
The building, which can hold 40 to 60 people, is not being used to its full potential, according to Andrulis Mette, who has been involved with the town’s recreation department for many decades.
The proposal has been placed on the town’s 5-year capital plan. The Board of Selectmen presented the proposal to the Board of Finance this week.
There will be an informational town meeting where recreation officials will discuss the project in detail.
According to Colley, the meeting will allow residents to ask questions about the plan, and the reasoning behind the plan. The department could then make changes to its original plan based upon residents’ input. In the summer, a final plan will then be presented to town residents, who will vote.
If the project gets approved, the town would put out a bid sheet about the specifics of the job, which would most likely take place next year.
In the meantime, Colley said the center is “unsightly.”
“We have a building and we need to take care of it properly or get rid of it. We are stuck in this rut where we own it but do we want to make it something that can be used to its full potential? The town voters haven’t made a decision. This is something we think is important but the town voters would need to make it real.”