Shrine of Lourdes in Litchfield to begin season on May 1

LITCHFIELD — The Shrine of Lourdes in Litchfield at 50 Montfort Road will begin its 63rd pilgrimage season on May 1.
Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday at 11:30 a.m. in the outside Grotto. In the event of inclement weather, Mass is celebrated in the Grotto Chapel. Also on the grounds are the Grotto Gift Shop and the Grotto Cafe.
The gift shop is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and on Sunday from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. The cafe is open Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from 12:30 until 2 p.m.
The following special events will take place during May:
On May 9, Mother's Day, there will be a blessing for all women present at Mass. Donations of plants and flowers to help beautify the Grotto are welcome.
On May 31, Memorial Day and the Feast of the Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, the mass will begin at 11:30 a.m. in the Grotto.
COVIDprotocols will be observed.
For more information, call 860-567-1041, email: lourdesshrinect@gmail.com, or visit shrinect.org.