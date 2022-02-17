Skeletal remains found in Harwinton woods identified as 20-year-old girl, State Police say

HARWINTON — Skeletal remains found in the woods in December have been identified as 20-year-old Brianna Beam, State Police said Thursday.
Beam had ties to the Waterbury, Thomaston and the Bristol areas, as well as Rhode Island, according to state police.
On Dec. 19, 2021, a person walking their dog in a wooded area when they spotted apparent skeletal remains. State police responded and found the remains in an area off of Campville Road on the Harwinton and Northfield section of Litchfield line.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner notified police on Feb. 3 that it identified the remains through dental records as Beam.
The State Police’s western District Major Crime Squad is investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the lead investigator, Detective Michael Mengacci, by calling 860-402-7608 or emailing Michael.Mengacci@CT.gov.