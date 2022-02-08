SALISBURY — Nearly 100 years ago, John Satre immigrated from Norway to Salisbury, bringing with him the tradition of ski jumping.
The town will continue to celebrate that unique history of theirs with the 96th annual Jumpfest set for Feb. 11 through Feb. 13 at the Salisbury Winter Sports Association’s Satre Hill.
“Ski jumping was new to this part of the country,” said Willie Hallihan, a North Canaan resident who has been involved with Jumpfest for about 25 years. “When John came to Salisbury...nobody knew it, but he was one of the best Nordic skiers in the world, and so were his brothers.”
As the tale goes, Hallihan said, Satre chose a snowy, wintry day to show off ski jumping, and climbed to the top of a snow-covered barn and skied off the edge of it.
The act apparently left an impression, because ski jumping has been a winter tradition in Salisbury ever since.
“Everybody was so enthralled by what they saw that they immediately built a small jump and have been doing it ever since,” Hallihan said. “His coming to Salisbury was akin to Babe Ruth coming to a small town and teaching the kids how to play baseball.”
It wasn’t just that Satre was prolific at ski jumping, he was also a good teacher, Hallihan said.
“That was the impact John Satre and his fellow countrymen who came had,” Hallihan said. “If he had just been a great jumper and Nordic skier, it would have been a footnote in the town’s history. But he and his fellow countrymen were great teachers. They taught the locals how to do the same. That teaching tradition has carried on.”
Most of Jumpfest’s organizers, Hallihan included, aren’t ski jumpers. They do it, he said, for the love of the event itself, which sees talented young ski jumpers descend upon Salisbury each year.
“This is serious jumping,” Hallihan said. “I always say, if you haven't seen ski jumping live, you just haven't seen it. This is very high caliber jumping. You can be there and have these kids land right in front of you. When you’re there live that you get a feel for what the sports all about that you just can’t get on TV.”
The weekend is part fun, with a “rock and roll” Friday night vibe that features a human dog sled race. But the weekend is also serious and competitive, with young ski jumpers from all over competing in the Salisbury Invitational Tournament on Saturday and the Eastern U.S. Ski Jumping Championships on Sunday.
Winning in the latter event can earn an athlete a position on the eastern division team for the 2022 USA Nordic Combined Junior Nationals, which will also be held in Salisbury from Feb. 22 through Feb. 26.
“That's the most important thing for the jumpers themselves,” Hallihan said. “It’s a step below the Olympics. You’re in the upper echelon of ski jumping.”
The path to becoming a great ski jumper can certainly start in Salisbury, Hallihan said. They offer winter camps teaching young athletes how to jump and through their teaching traditions have built a pipeline of decorated ski jumpers who return to the area to pass their expertise on.
“It’s transformative sometimes to these kids,” Hallihan said. “They are the kinds of kids who don’t necessarily participate in team sports. The kids are slightly different when they get into ski jumping. It builds a confidence in them that probably nothing else does. We’re proud of that and have a long history of turning out ski jumpers.”
Hallihan said guests can expect a good time over the Jumpfest weekend, with food and drinks, like local craft beer and spiked drinks that are perfect for the winter available for purchase. The event also doubles as a fundraiser for them, which allows for future improvements made to the site.
A full schedule for Jumpfest can be found on their website at jumpfest.org .