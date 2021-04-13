Snow in CT later this week? Some meteorologists think so

Some portions of northwestern Connecticut could see rain turn into a wet mix of rain and snow late this week, according to the National Weather Service.
Areas in Litchfield County could see snow mix in with rain after 2 a.m. Friday, when temperatures are expected to fall to around 36 degrees.
The slushy mix is expected to switch fully to rain around 11 a.m. Friday as temperatures rise to about 44 degrees during the day, according to the National Weather Service.
Some meteorologists see a chance for accumulation.
NBC Connecticut reported northwest Litchfield County has a good chance to see snow accumulate Thursday night into Friday, with lower chances further south on the western side of the state and in northeastern Connecticut.
WFSB reported Litchfield County could see as much as 3 to 8 inches of snowfall, with 1 to 3 inches in the northeastern corner of the state. The Hartford area could see a light dusting, the television channel reported.
The National Weather Service is projecting western Massachusetts is likely to see more snow, with up to 3 to 6 inches falling at higher elevations.
Tuesday night is expected to be mostly cloudy throughout the state with temperatures in the 40s.
Wednesday, expect partly or mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the 60s.
Wednesday night will bring clouds with a chance of rain, slightly higher in the western part of the state.
Thursday will see cooler temps in the 40s and a high chance of rain across the state.
Friday during the day expect more rain and temps in the 40s, with rain tapering off overnight.
For the weekend, expect partly sunny skies and highs in the 50s Saturday, with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures dropping overnight to the 40s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 50s again.